MiG-21’s legacy will live on in India’s pursuit of Aatmanirbharta, says Defence Minister

Chandigarh, Sep 26 (IANS) Recalling how the Soviet-era fighter MiG-21 proved its mettle in multiple theatres of war and conflict, including its presence in the Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said its legacy will live on in India’s pursuit of Aatmanirbharta in defence.

“The aircraft symbolises the continuity of courage, discipline and patriotism that will inspire the development of indigenous platforms such as LCA-Tejas and the upcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA),” he said while addressing the decommissioning ceremony of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) MiG-21 at the Chandigarh airbase.

The ceremony marked the final operational sortie of the MiG-21, bringing to a close an illustrious chapter of more than six decades in the history of the IAF.

The Defence Minister underlined that “when the world looks at India tomorrow, it should see a nation that began with the MiG-21 and now leads with futuristic defence technologies”. Rajnath Singh saluted the valour and dedication of the air warriors of the IAF who have, through courage and sacrifice, safeguarded the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the nation.

He paid glowing tribute to the MiG-21, describing it as more than just a machine, but rather a symbol of India’s rise in military aviation, a shield of national defence, and a faithful companion of the Armed Forces since its induction in 1963.

The Defence Minister pointed out that more than 11,500 MiG-21s were built worldwide, of which approximately 850 served with the IAF, which testifies to the aircraft’s popularity, credibility and multi-dimensional capabilities. He recalled how the MiG-21 proved its mettle in multiple theatres of war and conflict, from its decisive role in the 1971 war, where it attacked the Governor’s House in Dhaka under hostile conditions and hastened India’s victory, to its presence in the Kargil conflict, the Balakot airstrike, and Operation Sindoor.

“In every historic mission, the MiG-21 carried the Tricolour with honour. Its contribution has never been limited to a single event or battle; it has been a pillar of India’s air power for decades,” he said.

Highlighting the aircraft’s versatility, Rajnath Singh described the MiG-21 as the “bird of all seasons”, which excelled in every conceivable role as an interceptor deterring enemy aircraft, a ground-attack platform displaying offensive capability, a frontline air defence jet protecting Indian skies, and a trainer aircraft that groomed countless pilots.

“The foundation of our highly skilled fighter pilots was laid on the MiG-21. Standing on this legendary platform, generations of air warriors learned to fly, adapt, and succeed in the toughest conditions. Its role in shaping India’s air strategy cannot be overstated,” he said. Rajnath Singh further stated the MiG-21 performed far beyond expectations of both its designers and operators, evolving from a 1950s-era jet into a formidable, upgraded platform known by names such as Trishul, Vikram, Badal and Bison.

He added that this adaptability is what kept the MiG-21 at the heart of the IAF’s inventory for so long. “The MiG-21 taught us never to fear change, but to embrace it with confidence. Today, India’s defence ecosystem, our research labs, academia, DPSUs, private sector, startups, and youths are working in unison to take this legacy forward,” he underscored.

The Defence Minister also addressed misconceptions regarding the age of the aircraft. He clarified that while the initial MiG-21s inducted in the 1960s and 70s were retired long ago, the aircraft in service until now were at most 40 years old, a lifespan considered normal for fighter jets worldwide. He underlined that the MiG-21 was continuously upgraded with advanced radars, avionics and weapon systems, thanks to the efforts of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Commending HAL engineers and scientists, he stated that their relentless work kept the aircraft technologically relevant and battle-ready for decades.

Rajnath Singh emphasised that this farewell should not be seen merely as a ceremonial military tradition, but as an extension of India’s civilisational ethos.

Drawing from Indian philosophy, he said, “Our ancient culture teaches us that divinity resides not only in living beings, but also in non-living objects. Just as we worship the earth, rivers, trees and tools that serve us, today’s farewell to the MiG-21 is an act of gratitude towards a machine that protected our skies and inspired confidence in our people for over 60 years.” He added that this moment was akin to the rituals performed for weapons on Dussehra, reflecting a continuity of respect towards all that empowers the nation.

Underscoring the special significance of Chandigarh as the venue, the Defence Minister stated that it was this place that India’s supersonic journey began with the induction of the MiG-21 into No. 28 Squadron, the ‘First Supersonics’. “This soil has witnessed a glorious chapter that redefined India’s air power. Today, history comes full circle as we bid farewell to that very aircraft from the same place,” he added.

The ceremony was marked by a spectacular flypast led by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, a rare and symbolic gesture that reflected the deep respect the IAF holds for the legendary aircraft.

The event featured a series of aerial displays, including a skydiving demonstration by Akash Ganga, formation take-offs by MiG-21s, the Badal and Panther formations, precision drill movements by the Air Warrior Drill Team, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and a symbolic flypast showcasing Jaguars and MiG-21s in a historical recreation of Combat Air Patrol. A joint MiG-21 and LCA Tejas flypast highlighted the transition from the legendary Bison to the indigenous Tejas.

A ceremonial switch-off of six MiG-21 aircraft in front of the dignitaries marked the culmination of the aircraft’s operational service. The aircraft document Form-700 was handed over to the Chief of the Air Staff by officers and airmen of 23 and the Commanding Officer of 28 Squadron.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V. Kamat and Financial Advisor (Defence Services) Mayank Sharma were also present on the occasion.

The gathering witnessed the participation of senior officers of the IAF, veterans, engineers, technicians, ground crew and air warriors who have served with the MiG-21 over its long operational life.

