Chandigarh Police transfers 2 DSPs 15 inspectors following restaurant explosion

Chandigarh: Two deputy superintendents of police, along with 15 inspectors, have been transferred to different posts in Chandigarh, as per an order from the Chandigarh Superintendents of Police on Tuesday.

This came following a reported explosion outside the De'Orra Alehouse and Kitchen restaurant at Sector 26 in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

According to the notice, DSP Udaypal Singh and DSP Sunhwinder Pal will be temporarily working as Sub-Divisional Police Officer in Central Chandigarh and DSP Security High Court, respectively.

They will be assuming their position from November 30, 2024, while the inspectors will be taking up the role with immediate effect.

The Chandigarh police lodged an FIR and started their investigation on the matter. According to the Chandigarh Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dilbag Singh Dhaliwal, the police received the call at around 3:25 am today. He stated that during the call the caller mentioned that there was some "personal problem" at the place. Upon reaching the spot, the investigating officer saw broken glasses at the scene, Dhaliwal added.

"We got information in the control room that there was some personal problem here. Our investigating officer saw glasses were broken here. At the present moment, we cannot say anything," the DSP said."The forensic team has arrived. They haven't provided any information yet. We got the call at around 3:25 AM. We have just lodged the FIR. It's a premature state. We can't say anything now. We have just started an investigation," he added.

No casualties or injuries were reported as the restaurant that was closed during the time of the incident. (ANI)