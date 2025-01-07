No surge in influenza-like cases at PGIMER Chandigarh, say hospital authorities

Chandigarh: Amid growing concerns about Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in the country, experts have assured that HMPV, a respiratory virus that circulates during winter and affects all age groups, particularly young children and the elderly, has not caused a surge in influenza-like cases or hospitalizations at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

Prof. Sanjay Jain, Dean (Research) and Head of the Department of Internal Medicine at PGIMER urged the public to follow hygiene practices such as handwashing and wearing masks in crowded spaces to prevent the spread of the respiratory virus.

In an official statement, PGIMER's Sanjay Jain said, "Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that circulates during winter, often causing influenza-like symptoms such as cough, fever, and sore throat. Though it affects all age groups, it is particularly concerning for young children and the elderly. Currently, there is no surge in influenza-like cases or hospitalizations at PGIMER. We encourage good hygiene practices, such as handwashing and wearing masks in crowded spaces. The medical facilities are adequate to manage these kinds of respiratory illnesses effectively."

Five cases of HMPV have been reported in the country, with two cases in Bengaluru, one in Ahmedabad, and two suspected cases in Nagpur.

Earlier, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava reviewed the situation regarding respiratory illnesses in the country, including the status of public health measures for their management. The Health Secretary advised state governments to raise public awareness about preventive measures. States have also been directed to strengthen and review ILI/SARI surveillance.

Health Secretary Srivastava reassured the public that there is no cause for concern from HMPV, which has been present globally since 2001.

On Monday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda also reassured that there is no cause for alarm over HMPV.

"Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001... HMPV spreads through the air and can affect people of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and early spring months," Nadda said. (ANI)