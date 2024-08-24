Priyanka Chopra
J·Aug 24, 2024, 08:39 am
Priyanka Chopra leaves fans spellbound in stunning saree look at brother Siddharth's wedding festivities
J·Mar 29, 2024, 12:02 pm
Nick Jonas gets new haircut by Tiger Shroff's hairstylist, fans say "he's ready to become Bollywood hero"
J·Sep 26, 2023, 12:15 pm
"This is the result of a committed, unified stance": Priyanka Chopra on agreement between WGA and studios, streamers
J·Sep 23, 2023, 12:08 pm
Priyanka seen enjoying ‘farm life’ with daughter Malti ahead of cousin Parineeti’s wedding
J·May 25, 2023, 07:58 am
Priyanka Chopra Reveals A Bollywood Filmmaker 'Needed To See Her Underwear'
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Hrithik Roshan holds girlfriend Saba's heels, pic takes over the internet
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
A Look At Priyanka Chopra's Glamorous 'Closet Selfie'
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Priyanka Chopra Praises CM Yogi's UP Government For Improving Women's Condition In State
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Priyanka Chopra Jets Off To LA After Brief Stay In India
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Priyanka Chopra gets 'back to work' after welcoming her baby girl home
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Ukraine Crisis: Priyanka Chopra Asks World Leaders To 'Stand Up' For Refugees
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.