Tridha Choudhury admires Priyanka Chopra’s journey of strength and unshakeable confidence

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actress Tridha Choudhury, who recently starred in the film “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2,” has expressed her deep admiration for Priyanka Chopra.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she highlighted the global star’s unwavering strength and determination. Tridha praised Priyanka’s ability to stay focused and believe in her talent even during the most challenging moments of her journey. For Tridha, Chopra stands as a powerful reminder of how resilience and self-belief can help one rise above setbacks and achieve remarkable success. Speaking about PeeCee, the ‘Aashram’ actress shared, “I admire her resilience. Even when she felt everything was falling apart, she had faith in her talent. She never backed down.”

Notably, Tridha, who considers Priyanka Chopra one of her biggest inspirations, has been very vocal about drawing motivation from the actress’ global journey and the way she continues to stay rooted while achieving international success.

Meanwhile, Tridha Choudhury starred alongside Kapil Sharma in Anukalp Goswami’s directorial “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.” The comedy drama also features Hira Warina, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan.

When asked what prompted her to take up the film and whether it marks a deliberate move from intense or bold characters to comedy, Tridha shared, “I believe actors choose roles where the script feels stronger. If you’ve watched Ashram, you must have noticed how Babita’s character evolves. Her arc becomes deeply political, and that shift was part of the writing. After that, I never felt people were typecasting me as “bold,” though yes, sometimes the roles offered were more for eye-candy. But whether I’m punching someone or kissing someone, both are still acting. At the end of the day, everything we do is performance.”

“Comedy, however, is a different kind of challenge. People think it’s easy because you just have to make others laugh. But comedy is extremely tough. The timing, the nervousness, the emotions—everything requires precision. Through this film, I got to explore that zone, and I’m still learning, added Tridha Choudhury.

