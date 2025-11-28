Elnaaz Norouzi says her shift from global runways to Bollywood ‘felt like the most natural step’

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actress Elnaaz Norouzi says her path into Indian cinema was far more natural than it may appear. Though her work has taken her from modelling to international sets and then to Bollywood and OTT, she says the journey never felt unusual to her.

Talking about how her trajectory has been unconventional and diverse with modelling, international projects, Indian cinema, and OTT to her credit, what were the most defining moments that shaped her career?

Elnaaz pipped: “Would you really think my journey is unconventional?”

She went on to point out how many actresses, from Sushmita Sen and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, began as models. She added that artists like Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi made India their home with ease.

“I think we have so many actresses who entered the industry as successful models - Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, the list is endless. We also have beautiful talents like Jacqeline Fernandes or Nora Fatehi that have integrated like this is their home. So to be honest with you, coming to India and being an actress has been the most organic thing to me and this does feel like home to me.”

She said that she loved being on the ramp and added that the discipline and confidence she gained while walking for global brands helped shape her outlook early on.

“Walking for international brands taught me discipline and professionalism but it also gave me the confidence to not let any doubt come in my way. I am resilient because I learn to adapt to international sets and follow their protocol and then become a Bollywood actress in the Bollywood way of doing things.”

She added: “This diversity builds you as a person and a professional. To have people follow you and your work across the globe is also a superb feeling. I am excited because there is so much I can do because of this. It's a great life and I am very grateful for it”

