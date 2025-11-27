Priyanka Chopra celebrates the achievements of ‘Bharat Ki Betiyaan’ in sports

Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra took a moment to celebrate the remarkable achievements of ‘Bharat Ki Betiyaan’ in the world of sports.

The actress applauded the young women athletes for their dedication, hard work, and inspiring performances that continue to make the nation proud. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka posted a video highlighting the achievements of the country’s women in sports. The video showcases various sports along with the remarkable accomplishments of female athletes, shining a spotlight on their contributions and the pride they bring to the nation.

For the caption, the ‘Baywatch’ actress wrote, “Bharat Ki Betiyan. Keep planting new dreams in the minds of millions of young girls watching you. Congratulations and well played girls.”

The video highlights several remarkable achievements of Indian women in sports. It features the Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team clinching the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup, the Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team triumphing at the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup, Nikhat Zareen being crowned the 51kg World Boxing Champion, and Sheetal Devi winning at the World Para Championships. It also celebrates the Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s victory at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and Anupama Ramachandran becoming the first Indian woman to win the World Snooker crown, among other inspiring accomplishments.

Alongside the video, Priyanka also added Shankar Mahadevan’s popular track “Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo” as the background score.

Recently, India clinched the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team on their historic victory in the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind. He posted on his X handle, “Congratulations to Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team for creating history by winning the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup! More commendable is the fact that they stayed unbeaten in the series. This is indeed a historic sporting achievement, a shining example of hardwork, team work and determination. Each player is a champion! My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. This feat will inspire generations to come.”

--IANS