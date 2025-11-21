Parineeti Chopra thanks Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas & 'Malti Didi' for showering her baby with gifts

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is currently ecstatic about her sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and brother-in-law Nick Jonas for sending gifts for her newborn baby boy.

An excited Parineeti took to social media in sharing a glimpse of the gifts along with thanking her sister, BIL and also their daughter Malti Marie. In the picture shared by Parineeti, viewers can see a pair of baby shoes, a baby hairbrush, and newborn baby fur clothes.

The new mommy, sharing the picture on her social media, wrote, “Neer getting spoilt already!” with a baby milk bottle emoticon. Further thanking them from her son, Parineeti wrote, “Thank you Mimi masi, Nick masa and Malti didi, @priyankachopra @nickjonas,” adding a heart emoticon. Her cute reference to Malti as 'didi' (elder sister) seemed extremely adorable.

For the uninitiated, Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, welcomed their first child on October 19. On November 19, on their son’s first month’s birthday, they revealed his name through a social media post. In a collaborative post on a social media account, Parineeti and Raghav revealed that they had named their son “Neer”.

The couple shared a picture of themselves lovingly kissing their baby boy’s tiny toes and captioned it as, “Jalasya rupam, premasya svarūpam — tatra eva Neer. Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗿’ — pure, divine, limitless.” On October 19, the couple had announced the arrival of their baby boy.

Through a social media post, Parineeti and Raghav wrote, “He's finally here! our Baby Boy And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other; now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.” Talking about the couple, Parineeti and Raghav walked down the aisle in a private yet grand ceremony on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Their love story reportedly began in London, where they studied together years before reconnecting in India. On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, a biographical drama film based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imitaz Ali.

