Parineeti Chopra

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Mar 28, 2024, 11:03 AM

'Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer out, movie depicts story of famous Punjab singer

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jan 01, 2024, 01:16 PM

"It was cozy, warm and full of fuzzies": Parineeti Chopra celebrates Christmas, New Year with her 'loves'

featuredfeatured
Bollywood
John DoeJ
·Sep 26, 2023, 12:12 AM

Newlywed Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Takes A Boat Ride Before Jetting Off

featuredfeatured
Bollywood
John DoeJ
·Sep 24, 2023, 11:00 PM

'Just Married': Raghav, Parineeti's first picture as husband-wife goes viral

featuredfeatured
Bollywood
John DoeJ
·Sep 23, 2023, 12:43 PM

DJ Sumit to play at Parineeti, Raghav’s 90s themed party

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 23, 2023, 12:08 PM

Priyanka seen enjoying ‘farm life’ with daughter Malti ahead of cousin Parineeti’s wedding

featuredfeatured
Bollywood
John DoeJ
·Sep 23, 2023, 08:12 AM

Brahma Kumari's Shivani reaches Udaipur for Parineeti, Raghav’s wedding

featuredfeatured
Bollywood
John DoeJ
·Sep 23, 2023, 07:37 AM

To ‘new beginnings’: Priyanka sends out wishes to ‘little one’ Parineeti, Raghav

featuredfeatured
Bollywood
John DoeJ
·Aug 10, 2023, 03:13 PM

Parineeti Chopra Croons Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Rahen Na Rahen’ In New Video, Fans Shower Love

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jun 01, 2023, 02:48 PM

Parineeti Chopra's Soulful Rendition Of 'Tu Jhoom' Is Winning The Internet

featuredfeatured
Bollywood
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra may get engaged in first week of April

featuredfeatured
Bollywood
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Parineeti joins Akshay for untitled coal mine rescue ops film

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc