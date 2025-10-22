Priyanka Chopra wishes sister Parineeti Chopra on her first birthday post-motherhood

Mumbai Oct 22 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently took to her social media account on the 22nd of October to wish her cousin actress Parineeti Chopra a happy birthday with a heartfelt message.

Sharing a collage of their pictures, from adorable childhood moments to recent selfies together, Priyanka wrote, “Happy birthday, Tisha. This birthday month brought you the most precious gift, and I can't wait to see all the joy and love he brings into your life.”

Recently, politician Raghav Chadha, also Parineeti Chopra's husband, on Wednesday, took to his social media to wish Parineeti Chopra a happy birthday.

In a heartfelt note, he wrote, “The incredible journey it’s been from girlfriend to wife to mother of our little boy,” and praised her for embracing motherhood with love.

Taking to his social media account handle, Raghav shared a couple of adorable photos with Parineeti and wrote, “Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town. What an incredible journey it's been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy,” and tagged Parineeti on social media.

In the first image, Raghav can be seen kissing Parineeti’s baby bump. In the other picture, he was seen playfully placing his ear on her bump, trying to hear their little one. For the uninitiated, Parineeti and Raghav stepped into parenthood with the arrival of their baby boy on the 19th of October. The couple shared the good news on their social media in a joint post.

He wrote, “He’s finally here! our Baby Boy And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other; now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.” For the uninitiated, the couple tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a private and intimate ceremony in Udaipur.

Parineeti's mother, Reena Malhotra Chopra, too, had shared a heartfelt message celebrating her daughter’s motherhood journey. She wrote, “The baby who not so long ago was being held in our arms is now cradling her own! Can there be a better birthday and a better gift for you, my little one? Seeing you transition so seamlessly into your new role makes us so proud of the person you are and have become! You continue to amaze us every day! Happy birthday, @parineetichopra, and we can only wish you all the happiness and the best of the best in life! We love you so, so much!”

--IANS

rd/