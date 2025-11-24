Priyanka Chopra: Ambition, achievement can happen along with a balanced life

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra feels that stories like “Born Hungry” serve as a reminder that ambition and compassion don’t have to be at odds with each other in a world obsessed with speed and success.

Asked whether stories like “Born Hungry” remind audiences of the human cause behind ambition and achievement?

Priyanka told IANS: “I don't think they're mutually exclusive. Ambition and achievement can happen along with a balanced life and without human sacrifice. There is a balance to be found, and that’s what we all need to strive for.”

Explaining further, Priyanka spoke about why purpose matters, but not at the cost of one’s well-being.

“I think it's really, really important to have a sense of ambition, a sense of achievement, a sense of purpose for every human being — whatever that version might be for you in your life. But at the same time, not at the cost of others, not at the cost of your well-being, not at the cost of your mental health or your health.”

For her, Born Hungry, which will stream on JioHotstar, underlines the grit people carry within themselves, while also acknowledging the role of fate. “

“I think what a movie like Born Hungry reminds us is that each human being has tenacity within ourselves, and if we want to achieve something, we can — but also that there has to be some element of divinity involved, like it was with Sash’s life,” said the actress, who has produced “Born Hungry”.

Priyanka reflected on the emotional weight behind Sash Simpson’s journey from abandonment to accomplishment.

“His life changed, and like I said, so many children's lives don't. His story deserves to be told because of what he made out of it, what he built himself, and how he pulled himself out of, I don't know, maybe the abandonment issues that he must have had or the fear that he must have lived with. As a mother of a young child, I can't imagine… if she was out there in the world all by herself… what kind of fear she must have felt.”

She said she often finds herself thinking about Sash’s early years.

Priyanka added: “So, I always think about Sash's younger self and how dark and bleak that time in his life must have been, and how he's been able to come out of that and become the incredible success that he is.”

