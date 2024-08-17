Prabhas
J·Aug 17, 2024, 01:48 pm
Prabhas' historical film with Hanu Raghavapudi launched with pooja ceremony
J·Jul 29, 2024, 12:45 pm
'Raja Saab': Look at Prabhas's first glimpse from upcoming horror romantic comedy
J·Jul 01, 2024, 11:45 am
Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' crosses Rs 500 crore-mark at global box office
J·Jun 28, 2024, 02:31 pm
'Kalki 2898 AD' day 1 worldwide collection: Big B, Prabhas-starrer mints over Rs 191 crore
J·Jun 27, 2024, 10:54 am
'Kalki 2898 AD' : Cine goers laud Amitabh Bachchan's performance, visual effects
J·Dec 29, 2023, 01:30 pm
Prabhas to collaborate with director Maruthi for next feature film
J·Dec 28, 2023, 12:55 pm
Prabhas starrer 'Salaar' mints Rs 500 crore globally
J·Dec 23, 2023, 12:07 pm
Prabhas' 'Salaar' registers record opening day figures of Rs 178.7 crore
J·Dec 18, 2023, 03:42 pm
Prabhas unveils 'release trailer' of 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire'
J·Dec 13, 2023, 10:21 am
Prashanth Neel: 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' is action driven emotional story of two friends
J·Aug 07, 2023, 02:32 pm
Prabhas, Deepika-Starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Resumes Shoot In Hyderabad
J·Jun 17, 2023, 03:16 pm
Adipurush opens with Rs 140 crore worldwide: producers
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Ban on "Adipurush" is requested in a petition to the Allahabad High Court
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
When Salaar met Rocky in Bengaluru at 'KGF: Chapter 2' success party
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Disha Patani thanks Prabhas for spoiling her with homemade delicacies!
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Disha Patani joins Big B, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas in 'Project K'
