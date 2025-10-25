Hanu Raghavapudi discloses why they used Sanskrit Shlokas while launching Prabhas's 'Fauzi' title!

Hyderabad, Oct 25 (IANS) Director Hanu Raghavapudi has now disclosed that they intentionally used Sanskrit Shlokas in the title announcement of 'Fauzi', featuring actor Prabhas in the lead, as they believed it added gravity and meaning to the warrior tale.

For the unaware, director Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming historical action film, featuring actor Prabhas in the lead, on Thursday announced the title of their film as 'Fauzi'. While announcing the title of the film, the makers had also used Sanskrit Shlokas.

Opening up on why they had used the Shlokas, director Hanu Raghavapudi said, “We intentionally used Sanskrit Shlokas because they add gravity and meaning to our warrior tale. However, this is not a mythological film. We've only drawn philosophical inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita. 'Fauzi' is a powerful patriotic drama that explores human emotions and socio-political tensions during the British era, many of which still resonate globally today.”

The director, known for his visually rich storytelling in films like 'Sita Ramam', is said to be crafting 'Fauzi' as a large-scale cinematic experience that highlights the courage and inner conflicts of its protagonist. Prabhas, who has been experimenting with diverse roles, reportedly plays a complex character torn between duty, emotion, and ideology.

'Fauzi' marks Prabhas’s return to a grand period drama epic after 'Baahubali', promising an emotional and visually breathtaking cinematic experience. The film is expected to be released in theatres in multiple languages by next year.

The film, which is set in the 1940s and which was tentatively being referred to as #PrabhasHanu before being titled 'Fauzi', will be a fictional historical and will feature actress Imanvi as the female lead.

Apart from Prabhas and Imanvi, the film also will feature veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhanu Chander and Jayapradha in pivotal roles.

The film has music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, who is one of director Hanu Raghavapudi's favourite music directors. Interestingly, it was Vishal Chandrasekhar who had scored the music for the director's earlier blockbuster 'Sita Ramam', featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

Cinematography for the film will be by Sudeep Chatterjee and lyrics for the songs in the film will be by Krishna Kanth. Sheetal Sharma is the costume designer for this historical film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

