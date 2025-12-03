Triptii Dimri’s simple ‘energy booster’ include ‘chai-biscuit’

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Triptii Dimri offered a picture of her simple “energy booster” , a cup of hot chai teamed with a handful of biscuits.

Triptiii took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video. The clip features a hot cup of tea and some biscuits placed on a rugged worktable. The actress is seen dipping the biscuit in the tea and having it.

For the caption, she wrote: “Energy booster nobody talks about.”

The actress has kickstarted shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' with Prabhas.

It was on November 23, when Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' went on floors with a grand pooja ceremony. Reddy Vanga’s production house Bhadrakali Pictures took to its X timeline to share pictures of the launch event.

The tweet read: "India’s biggest superstar #Prabhas’s 'SPIRIT' has been launched with Megastar @KChiruTweets garu as the special guest."

The film has already triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. Apart from Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, it will also feature Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Produced jointly by Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Pranay Reddy Vanga, Spirit will have music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. Stunts for the film are to be choreographed by renowned stunt master Supreme Sundar, while production design will be handled by Suresh Selvarajan.

It may be recalled that the makers had initially considered Deepika Padukone for the female lead. However, due to disagreements over pay and working hours, the role eventually went to Triptii Dimri.

Triptii had her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu in 2018 but gained critical recognition for her performances in Anvita Dutt's films Bulbbul and Qala.

She gained popularity with a supporting role in the top-grossing action film Animal and has since starred in the comedy films Bad Newz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

--IANS

dc/