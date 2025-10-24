Deepika Padukone says 'I am sad' as Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveils first look of Prabhas' Spirit

Mumbai Oct 24 (IANS) Marking Prabhas’ 46th birthday on Thursday, the makers of his highly anticipated next "Spirit" have unveiled the official announcement posted from the forthcoming drama on social media.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was initially a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, reacted to the primary glimpse of the drama, saying that although she is sad, she found the preview to be 'wonderful'.

"I am sad but wonderful video Sandeep Reddy and happy birthday #Prabhas sir," Deepika penned on social media.

For those who do not know, Deepika was replaced by Triptii Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next.

Although the exact reason for her exit is not known, if the reports are to be believed, the director was discouraged by the long list of demands from Deepika, which reportedly included limited working hours, a significant paycheck, and a share in the film’s profits.

Coming back to the announcement, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga wished Prabhas on his birthday by dropping the first 'sound story' from "Spirit". He took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and dropped the audio teaser of the film in five Indian languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The around one-minute audio teaser showed a jailer and his assistant discussing an ex-cop who is currently in their remand. The jailer was heard giving instructions to his assistant on how to treat him just like any other inmate. While the assistant advised him to maintain decorum, the jailer instructed his assistant to strip off the prisoner, search him, and send him for tests.

Posting the video on social media, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, “Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a ‘SOUND-STORY’ in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who’s felt his (sic).”

Moreover, the clip further confirmed the core cast of the film, including Triptii Dimri, Kanchana, Prakash Raj, and Vivek Oberoi, along with Prabhas.

