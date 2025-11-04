Makers of Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' trash rumours of film's release getting delayed; say film will release on time

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (IANS) The makers of director Maruthi's much-awaited horror entertainer 'The Raja Saab', featuring actor Prabhas in the lead, have now trashed rumours doing the rounds on social media that claimed that the film's release was likely to be postponed.

People Media Factory, the production house that is producing the eagerly awaited film, issued a statement in which it made it clear that there was no truth in such rumours and that the film was all set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2025, as a Sankranthi attraction.

In the statement, the production house said, "In recent days, a few fake rumours surfaced on social media claiming that the film's release had been postponed once again. The makers have categorically clarified that 'The Raja Saab' will hit theatres exactly as announced on January 9, 2025 - without any delay."

Stating that at present, VFX and other post-production work was progressing at a brisk pace, the makers said that the team was also preparing extensive release plans across all languages, including IMAX and other premium formats, to ensure audiences experienced a spectacular big-screen extravaganza.

"A grand pre-release event is scheduled to take place in the U.S. in December, and the first copy of the film is expected to be ready by December 25," the makers went on to add.

The film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens worldwide on December 5 this year, is now slated to release on January 9 next year.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs and a spine-chilling but really well cut trailer of the film that the makers released some days ago has only gone on to add to the excitement.

The trailer that was released opens with actor Prabhas being hypnotised by a trained expert to learn of his past. As Prabhas delves back into his past, he senses the presence of a weird creature in the dark and snaps out of his slumber. It is not just spine tingling horror that the film offers. There is also an adequate amount of humour as the trailer then goes on to show.

One sequence in the trailer shows a spirit getting ready to confront Prabhas, who welcomes the spirit calling it his granddad and offering to introduce it to those around him. A perplexed VTV Ganesh wonders why they would want to be introduced to the spirit to which Prabhas says, "Then, what are you waiting for? Run!"

The film seems to have romance, action and humour all in adequate amounts along with horror. The trailer gives the impression that audiences will be in for a treat with regard to action. The character of Sanjay Dutt is introduced next. A voice over says, " He is not some street magician who knows a few spells. He's an exorcist, a hynotist and a psychiatrist. He's playing with our brains."

Finally, we get to see another Prabhas as a demon. "What's your problem? Am I an ant to sting you when you reach into the anthill? I'm the demon," he says even as he stylishly smokes a cigar, seated upside down on a throne that appears to be hanging from the ceiling.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

The cast of 'The Raja Saab' includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who are expected to add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of The Raja Saab.

--IANS

mkr/