Schedule to shoot two songs for Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' begins in Greece

Hyderabad, Oct 8 (IANS) The unit of director Maruthi's eagerly awaited horror thriller 'The Raja Saab', featuring Prabhas in the lead, has now begun a new schedule in Greece to shoot the remaining two songs of the film.

Taking to its X timeline, People Media Factory, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Rebel Star is painting Greece in his colors of glory. Team #TheRajaSaab kickstarts a new schedule with 2 chartbuster songs being crafted to Shake the nation. #TheRajaSaabOnJan9th #Prabhas @directormaruthi @MusicThaman."

The production house also posted a picture of actor Prabhas's colourful footwear along with the post.

The production house put out the update to mark the occasion of director Maruthi's birthday on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that the unit has already completed all the talkie portions of the film. In fact, the unit has also begun dubbing for the film.

The film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens worldwide on December 5 this year, is now slated to release on January 9 next year.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs and a spine-chilling but really well cut trailer of the film that the makers released recently has only gone on to add to the excitement.

The trailer that was released opens with actor Prabhas being hypnotised by a trained expert to learn of his past. As Prabhas delves back into his past, he senses the presence of a weird creature in the dark and snaps out of his slumber. It is not just spine tingling horror that the film offers. There is also an adequate amount of humour as the trailer then goes on to show.

One sequence in the trailer shows a spirit getting ready to confront Prabhas, who welcomes the spirit calling it his granddad and offering to introduce it to those around him. A perplexed VTV Ganesh wonders why they would want to be introduced to the spirit to which Prabhas says, "Then, what are you waiting for? Run!"

The film seems to have romance, action and humour all in adequate amounts along with horror. The trailer gives the impression that audiences will be in for a treat with regard to action. The character of Sanjay Dutt is introduced next. A voice over says, " He is not some street magician who knows a few spells. He's an exorcist, a hynotist and a psychiatrist. He's playing with our brains."

Finally, we get to see another Prabhas as a demon. "What's your problem? Am I an ant to sting you when you reach into the anthill? I'm the demon," he says even as he stylishly smokes a cigar, seated upside down on a throne that appears to be hanging from the ceiling.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

The cast of 'The Raja Saab' includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who are expected to add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of The Raja Saab.

--IANS

mkr/