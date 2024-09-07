Patna news
J·Sep 07, 2024, 12:12 pm
Bihar: 30 people detained after two groups scuffle over alleged cattle smuggling
J·Jun 27, 2024, 10:17 am
NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests 2 from Patna
J·Feb 14, 2024, 07:12 am
"Husband, son arrested under pressure from top officials.." says JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti
J·Jan 29, 2024, 12:50 pm
Tejashwi Yadav Stripped of Bihar Deputy CM Title, Residence Nameplate Concealed with Newspaper
J·Oct 06, 2023, 01:39 pm
"Are you my father that you will stop me?" says JD-U MLA when asked about brandishing revolver at hospital
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Bihar logs 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Bihar: Liquor mafia holds police, excise team hostage, 14 arrested
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Minor girl gang-raped in Patna village
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Bihar violence: Another bomb blast in Sasaram
