STF, Police Cordon Off House After Firing Incident in Patna's Kankarbagh

Patna: A firing incident took place in Patna's Kankarbagh locality on Tuesday when four criminals opened fire outside a house around 2 pm.

Following the attack, the assailants took refuge in a nearby house, promoting the Special Task Force (STF) accompanied by Patna Police, to cordon off the building and demanding the criminals to surrender.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and other senior officials are present at the site, overseeing the search and containment operation. The STF team is combing the entire area to prevent any escape attempts by the suspects.

Speaking about the incident, SSP Awakash Kumar said, "Four rounds of firing were done... Four people have been detained and taken into custody in the incident... No one was injured in the incident...All the civilians inside the building are safe...We are also trying to find out some of the goons who have absconded...The situation is normal...We are conducting raids at several places to find the other accused...We have not found Dharmendra..."

The motive behind the firing has yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, a chaotic situation has developed in the locality, with large crowds gathering at the site.

Further details are awaited as the operation unfolds. (ANI)