Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar Govt Over Deteriorating Law and Order Situation

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday lambasted the state government, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for its inability to control the deteriorating law and order situation.

He claimed that over 200 rounds of bullets are fired every day in Bihar, and kidnappings are rampant in Patna.

"Crime is increasing day by day in the state. We have been saying several times that there is not a single day when more than two hundred rounds of bullets are not fired in Bihar. It happens every day. Kidnapping is happening everywhere in Patna. You can see this in many places. People are tortured in police custody. They die in custody, and no one answers it," said Yadav.

The opposition leader alleged that the government has turned a blind eye to the plight of the people, with the Chief Minister seemingly disconnected from the reality on the ground.

Criticizing the government's handling of the situation, the RJD leader said, "The Chief Minister has nothing to do with it...If only follows what his officials tell him."

The comments come amidst a spate of violent incidents in the state. Earlier today Patna Police reported a firing incident by criminals.

Patna Police said that the firing took place in Patna's Kankarbagh area on Tuesday around 2 pm

"Four criminals opened fire outside a house. After the firing, all the criminals went into hiding inside a house nearby," Patna police said.

Following the incident, the Special Task Force (STF) reached the spot along with the Police.

"The force has surrounded the entire building from all sides. The criminals are being appealed to surrender," police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patna, along with all the top officers, were present at the spot.

STF team is conducting a search operation in the entire area, as per Patna Police. (ANI)