BJP's Hussain Criticizes Tej Pratap Over Bihar Police Dance Order

New Delhi: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday strongly criticised RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav after a video surfaced showing police personnel dancing at his order during Holi celebrations at his residence in Patna.

He drew parallels with the "Jungle Raj" era, a period of lawlessness and misgovernance in Bihar during Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule. He alleged that police personnel were threatened with suspension if they refused to dance, questioning Tej Pratap's authority to issue such threats.

Hussain also accused Tej Pratap of treating police personnel like personal servants, reminiscent of the time when his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, would ask senior police officials to perform menial tasks like making 'khaini' (tobacco) for him.

"This reminds us of the olden days when there was Jungle Raj. There was a time when Lalu Ji used to ask the DIG to make 'Khaini' for him. Police used to work like their personal servants. A security guard is for their security, not for dancing... Threatening police personnel of suspension if they don't dance, Tej Pratap does not even have the authority to suspend... What kind of a joke is this?" said the BJP leader.

Similarly, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also condemned the actions of RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, following the release of a video showing police personnel dancing at his Holi celebration in Patna.

Manjhi criticised the behaviour, stating, "They are known for their wrongdoings. Whatever happened during his father's rule, his son is doing the same."

The reaction comes after, MLA Tej Pratap Yadav was seen asking a policeman to "dance or be suspended" during a Holi celebration at his official residence in Patna on Friday, March 14.

In the purported video of the incident that went viral on social media, Yadav could be heard telling a police officer: "Nahi thumka lagaoge to suspend kar diye jaoge" (If you don't dance, you will be suspended).

On Sunday, the Bihar Police removed Constable Deepak Kumar from duty as the bodyguard of RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav after a purported video of him went viral on social media.

An official press release dated March 16 Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Patna, read, "When the matter of bodyguard (constable) Deepak Kumar dancing in a public place in uniform at the behest of Tej Pratap Yadav, MLA, Bihar Legislative Assembly, which went viral on social media, came to light, bodyguard constable Deepak Kumar was sent to Police Station, and an order was given to depute another constable in his place as bodyguard." (ANI)