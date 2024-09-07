Bihar: 30 people detained after two groups scuffle over alleged cattle smuggling

Patna (Bihar): Around 30 people were detained after an altercation broke out between two groups in Phulwari Sharif in Patna here on the suspicion of cattle which were already under police protection, being shifted illegally.

The incident took place on September 4.

District Magistrate Patna Chandrashekhar Singh said that strict action would be taken if people took the law in their hands to punish the alleged cattle smugglers.

District Magistrate said, "Yesterday cattle were being shifted to a Gaushala without informing the Police and this led to an altercation between a few people. Police reached the spot and detained around 30 people from both groups. If people get such information, they should inform us and don't try to act on your own, we will take action."

Earlier, the police had arrested two people on the allegation of illegal cattle smuggling.

He further said, "We got the information that, it was an incident of September 4. Around 38 cattle were being transported in a truck, some people stopped the truck and informed the Police. FIR has been registered. Among the accused, two namely Salim and Jitendra were caught, rest of them escaped."

Phulwari Sharif Police Station FIR stated that on September 6 afternoon, an information was received in case no. 1314/24 dated September 4, section 11 of Animal Cruelty Act 1960, that there was a dispute between two parties in village Sangat regarding already seized cattle.

Sub Inspector cum Additional SHO Diwakar Prasad said, "There was scuffle between the two groups, one group wanted to stop the seized cattle but the other party was adamant on taking the cattle away from the village. All the police personnel present were repeatedly explaining to maintain peace but no one listened to the police and started pelting stones at the police. Two to three policemen got injured."

—ANI