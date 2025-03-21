Bihar: Encounter breaks out between police, criminals in Maner

Patna: An encounter broke out between police and criminals in Maner area of Patna district in Bihar on Friday morning.

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has reached the spot to carry out inspection.

Earlier today, a police encounter in Patna led to the injury of wanted criminal Sonu Kumar, who is accused of multiple serious crimes after he and his associates opened fire on the police team attempting to apprehend him, police officials confirmed.

City SP, Patna West, Sarath RS, stated that the police had received information about Sonu Kumar's location and acted quickly to reach the spot. However, the criminals fired at the police team, prompting them to retaliate. In the exchange of gunfire, Sonu Kumar sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Speaking to ANI, City SP, Patna West, Sarath RS said, "...A criminal, Sonu Kumar, who is wanted in many heinous crimes - we received information about his whereabouts. The police team reached the spot, but the miscreants opened fire on the police. In retaliatory action by the police, one of the miscreants, Sonu Kumar, sustained injuries and has been sent to the hospital; police are taking further action."

He further added, "A few of the criminals fled. FSL team is at the spot, pistol and other things have been recovered..."

While some of the criminals managed to escape, the police recovered a pistol and other items from the scene. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is also present at the location, and further action is being taken, according to the police. (ANI)