Hindi cinema
Aug 30, 2024, 07:26 AM
Shraddha, Rajkummar's 'Stree 2' continues to create history at box-office, surpasses "Gadar 2"
Mar 18, 2024, 12:39 PM
'Shaitaan' crosses Rs 100 crore-mark at box office
Oct 07, 2023, 08:44 AM
Akshay Kumar: 'Great that Rs 1,000 crore is a benchmark, hope we make Rs 2,000-3,000 crore films'
Sep 26, 2023, 12:03 PM
PM Modi remembers Dev Anand on his 100th birth anniversary
Sep 21, 2023, 07:41 AM
‘3 Idiots’ actor Akhil Mishra dead after kitchen accident
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Nephew chronicles actor Sanjeev Kumar's journey