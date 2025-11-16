Subhash Ghai says calling ‘Bollywood a copy of Hollywood’ is an insult to Hindi cinema legends

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has spoken out against comparing Bollywood to Hollywood.

He called such labels an insult to the legends of Hindi cinema, including Dadasaheb Phalke, Guru Dutt, Mehboob Khan, and Shantaram. In his latest post on Instagram, Subhash emphasized that Indian cinema, in all its languages, deserves respect for its unique art, culture, and storytelling traditions.

On Sunday, the veteran filmmaker shared a photo of him from Jagran Film Festival. For the caption, Subhash Ghai wrote, “I was delighted to see the backdrop of the Jagran Film Festival on the red carpet, which mentioned both the Punjab Film Industry and Assam film Industry above polywood n aollywood.” (sic).

Subhash Ghai added, “It is surely a big insult in disguise to every talent of regional film industry. Bollywood itself means a “copyist of Hollywood “n is an abuse to our Hindi cinema culture of Phalke Saab guru dutt Mehboob khan v shantram n legends of hindi cinema. An indian cinema must be respected in its each language depicting their own art n culture. PLEASE DISCUSS IT IN VARIOUS FORUMS TO BRING OUR OWN DIGNITY thank u.” (sic)

Subhash Ghai is regarded as one of the leading Hindi filmmakers of the 1980s and 1990s. He has delivered several iconic films, including “Kalicharan,” “Vishwanath,” “Karz,” “Krodhi,” “Hero,” “Vidhaata,” “Meri Jung,” “Karma,” “Ram Lakhan,” “Saudagar,” “Khalnayak,” “Pardes,” and “Taal.”

The filmmaker began his journey in Hindi cinema with small acting roles in films like “Taqdeer” and “Aradhana.” He later played the lead in films such as “Umang” and “Gumraah.” His directorial debut came with the action thriller “Kalicharan,” a project he secured through a recommendation from Shatrughan Sinha.

Subhash Ghai marked the end of his sabbatical by announcing his next film earlier this year. Sharing the news on Instagram, he revealed that actor Riteish Deshmukh will play the lead in the project. He posted Riteish's photo from 'Apna Sapna Money Money' where the actor was dressed as a woman. The announcement post was captioned, “She is our next heroine in our forthcoming film under Mukta Arts. A classic beauty. Can you guess the name of this beautiful girl? Please do write.”

