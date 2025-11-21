Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ to release on Valentine’s week

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming romantic drama film ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur is set to release on Valentine’s week in February 20, 2026.

The film, directed by Ravi Udyawar, stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in what producers are billing as a contemporary romance with old-school sensibilities. directs the project. Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions will release Bollywood romantic drama “Do Deewane Seher Mein” on Feb. 20, 2026, reports variety.com.

Producers describe the story as a return to sincere, heartfelt romance in Hindi cinema, with the musical score blending contemporary production with melodic sensibilities designed to evoke classic romance films.

The film’s title seems to have been inspired from the song “Do Deewane Seher Mein” from the 1977 film “Gharaonda”, which stars Amol Palekar, Zarina Wahab, Shreeram Lagoo and Jalal Agha.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali produces alongside Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. Bhansali’s recent directorial work includes “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and the Netflix series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” while his production company has backed titles including “Tuesdays and Fridays” and “Malaal,” reports variety.com.

Siddhant was last seen in “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” and “Gehraiyaan,” continuing to diversify his portfolio beyond his breakthrough role in “Gully Boy.” Mrunal’scredits include “Sita Ramam,” “Jersey” and Netflix streaming series “Lust Stories 2.” Udyawar previously helmed the 2017 thriller “Mom,” starring Sridevi in her final film role.

Bhansali’s next directorial spectacle “Love & War,” starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, will open in theaters on August 14, 2026. Ranbir debuted as a leading man with Bhansali’s romance “Saawariya”, a Fyodor Dostoevsky adaptation. Alia headlined Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” which bowed at the 2022 Berlinale. Ranbir and Alia have starred together in Disney’s sci-fi mythological superhero film “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva”.

