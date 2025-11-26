In the age of films like ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Animal’, Amjad Khan’s golden words bridge the gap between cinema, society

Mumbai: While the debate around the morality of films in Hindi cinema continues to gain momentum with films like ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Animal’ going through intense scrutiny, the late actor Amjad Khan once had shared his take on films that deal with disturbing topics, and subjects.

An old video of the actor talking about how society influences cinema has resurfaced on the Internet. In the video, he can be seen defending the medium of cinema, as he said that films always draw from society.

When he was asked about the portrayal of rape in cinema, and how they can throw off certain sections of the audience, he said, “You shouldn't even read newspapers. You shouldn't even go to social services centres. Because when you go to those centres, you will find far more disturbing stories compared to what our cinema shows. In the past, literature was written based on the environment, culture, and needs of that time. Similarly, today's cinema is a reflection of today's environment. It is not the image. It is not the subject. It is not the matter. It is merely an image. Whatever happens, is reflected in our films. The rape cases, the blinding of people in Bhagalpur, millions of people have been killed. What is this? Is this terrorism? We read these things in the newspapers. People make plots based on that”.

He further mentioned, “We are not living in a sick society. The whole world today is going through a very sick period. If you take the right from the nuclear bomb and whatever problems we have all over the world. Terrorism has spread all over the world. The whole world is going through practically a very sick period. It is not only Indian cinema. It is the whole world that is going through a crisis”.

The actor shared that the crisis in the world won’t stop if the disturbing films are stopped from being screened.

“You cannot reduce human weakness. The first murder was the one where Cain killed his brother Abel, as per the Bible. The first crime started from there. Which film was made at that time? In the prehistoric ages, people used to hit each other on the head, kill each other and bury them alive. Which film was made at that time? You cannot put this on films”, he added.

--IANS