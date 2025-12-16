Zeenat Aman, Helen grace Indian Idol 16 stage for special episode titled ‘Celebrating the Lady Dons’

Mumbai Dec 16 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Indian Idol will mark the celebration of a golden era of Hindi cinema, as two of Bollywood’s most iconic women, Zeenat Aman and Helen, will be seen gracing the stage in a special episode titled ‘Celebrating the Lady Dons’.

Known for their iconic presence and unforgettable contributions to some of Hindi cinema’s most cherished songs, the duo will be seen bringing a unique blend of glamour, nostalgia, and musical heritage to the show.

The contestants will be seen taking on iconic numbers and infusing them with their own unique style and energy. The episode further promises to transform into a lively dialogue between generations.

Reflecting on the experience, Zeenat Aman shared, “Indian Idol blends nostalgia with bold new expression. Hearing today’s singers reinterpret iconic songs with confidence and individuality is both refreshing and emotional.”

Adding further, Helen praised the evolving musical landscape and remarked, “Indian Idol has a beautiful way of reviving timeless songs and memories. Watching young voices bring fresh life and energy to melodies from our era is truly heartwarming.”

The episode will not only celebrate their timeless legacy but also showcase how classic songs are reinvented by a new generation, proving that great music transcends eras and continues to captivate audiences in vibrant ways.

Speaking of these iconic ladies, both Zeenat Aman and Helen were far ahead of their time in the 1970s, whether in personality or in the projects they chose.

Helen became synonymous with versatile, graceful dance performances and unforgettable oomph, while Zeenat Aman was celebrated for her bold film choices and distinctive fashion sense.

Talking about Indian Idol, the singing reality show in its 16th season has star singer Shreya Ghoshal, music composer Vishal Dadlani and singer-rapper Badshah in the capacity of judges. The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

–IANS

rd/