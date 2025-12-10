When Ashok Kumar shared ‘father, mother mante nahi the’ for love scenes

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) On Ashok Kumar’s 24th death anniversary, a rare throwback interview showcased the late star shedding light on the humble beginnings of one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring legends.

A video shared by Prasar Bharati archives on Instagram showcased the actor talking about how he had initially set out to become a filmmaker and once approached a senior figure for a recommendation letter, saying he wanted to go to Germany to study direction.

“I went to him and asked him to give me a recommendation letter. I said I should go to Germany and become a director. He said, “No one will teach you. The first thing is that we have come here because we want to include all the educated people in films.”

Ashok Kumar, who is regarded as one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema, said that earlier, “educated people didn’t join the film industry. And when they did, they were thrown out.”

“…So I have come to change this. I want to include all the educated graduates. And whatever you want to learn, learn here.’

Ashok Kumar, who joined the industry as a technician rather than an actor, admitted he was initially hesitant to perform romantic scenes.

“I didn’t come here for acting; I was a technician. I asked him to let me act in a love scene from a distance. He said, ‘How is that possible? You will fall in love with the one you love from a distance?’ I said my father and mother wouldn’t agree. Anyway, he convinced me — and then it started.”

“The film was a hit. The first film, Jeevan, was a hit. Then Achyut Karna was a hit. He delivered seven hits in a row.”

Ashok Kumar died at the age of 90 in 2001 of heart failure at his residence in Chembur.

--IANS

dc/