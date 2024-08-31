Farooq Abdullah
J·Aug 31, 2024, 08:05 am
"Don't do this, have to protect every religion": Farooq Abdullah after Assam Assembly ends break for Friday "namaaz"
J·Aug 22, 2024, 12:14 pm
"We want statehood for you... Battle of ideologies between Congress, RSS ": LoP Rahul Gandhi in Jammu
J·Aug 22, 2024, 10:06 am
National Conference, Congress to fight J-K assembly polls together, say restoration of statehood a priority
J·Jul 09, 2024, 06:13 am
Kathua terror attack: Farooq Abdullah urges Pakistan to "stop terrorism"
J·May 19, 2024, 01:35 pm
Three National Conference workers injured in stabbing incident at poll rally in J&K's Poonch
J·May 18, 2024, 02:13 pm
"This is Modi's era...Hum ghar mein ghus kar marte hain": PM Modi in Haryana
J·May 15, 2024, 01:22 pm
"Will nuclear power with 130-cr population be scared of someone...": Amit Shah slams Farooq Abdullah over PoK remarks
J·Feb 19, 2024, 03:16 pm
'Stooped so low': NC leaders slam Azad for claiming Abdullahs were consulted before Article 370 abrogation
J·Feb 12, 2024, 02:33 pm
ED issues fresh summons to Farooq Abdullah over money laundering case
J·Jan 11, 2024, 05:09 am
Enforcement Directorate Summons NC President Farooq Abdullah for Inquiry in Money Laundering Allegations
J·Dec 30, 2023, 08:00 am
"Lord Ram doesn't only belong to Hindus; revive diminishing brotherhood" says Farooq Abdullah
J·Dec 12, 2023, 01:13 pm
"I used these words because..." Farooq Abdullah clarifies on "J-K go to hell" remark
J·Dec 12, 2023, 10:56 am
"Let Jammu and Kashmir go to hell...": Farooq Abdullah on SC verdict on Article 370
J·Sep 08, 2023, 07:44 am
Omar Abdullah accuses Ladakh administration of ‘biased agenda’
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Farooq Abdullah travels to Kathua to welcome Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra at J-K's Lakhanpur
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Priyanka Gandhi Welcomes Bharat Jodo Yatra In UP, Farooq Abdullah Also Joins
