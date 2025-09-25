Ladakh youth driven to violence after peaceful protest failed to produce results, says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of the ruling National Conference (NC), Dr Farooq Abdullah, said on Thursday that violence in Ladakh erupted after peaceful protests failed to produce the desired result, and he urged the Centre to start a dialogue with the agitating people of the region.

Addressing a media conference here, Dr Abdullah said the unrest in Ladakh was internal and started by the locals, and there was no conspiracy involved.

He warned the Central government that neglecting their long-standing demands could deepen unrest in the sensitive Himalayan region.

“The recent violent incidents in Leh were the direct outcome of years of unaddressed grievances. Ladakhis have been demanding inclusion under the Sixth Schedule and restoration of statehood for the past five years, but have only received vague assurances. Whatever happened in Ladakh was not good. People have been struggling peacefully under the leadership of Sonam Wangchuk, who adopted Gandhian methods, but nothing came out of it. When the youth of Leh realised their voices were being ignored, they resorted to violence,” Abdullah remarked.

He asserted that Sonam Wangchuk himself had maintained non-violence, but growing frustration pushed the youth to act.

“Sonam Wangchuk didn’t do anything, but the youth of Ladakh did, and they are fighting for their rights,” Abdullah said.

The NC leader warned that Ladakh’s strategic position made the situation more delicate. “China is on our head. The Government of India must negotiate and settle this issue. Every time something happens, they blame outsiders, but we have a bitter experience of broken promises. Kashmir was told that statehood would be given after delimitation, then after elections, but nothing happened. The same betrayal is being repeated with Ladakh,” he said.

Abdullah argued that the issue should not be allowed to prolong. “It is time to settle the matter and turn promises into action. Delhi must move faster. The people of Ladakh have been let down,” he asserted.

Speaking of the border issue, he said the Chinese occupation could not be hidden.

“The whole World knows how much Indian land is in the possession of China. For how long can we take shelter in lies? It is time to face reality. Ladakh is sensitive, and China has never accepted the McMahon Line since Nehru’s time,” he said.

He also spoke of the international pressures, mentioning that US President Donald Trump recently claimed that India was supporting the Ukraine war. “This is not true. India does not support any war. But such statements show the global spotlight on our region,” Abdullah observed.

He urged restraint and rejected the path of confrontation. “NC will never accept a way where youths suffer. I don’t want bloodshed. We need dialogue, understanding, and honesty,” he said.

It must be mentioned that the violence by unruly mobs in Leh has given the NC leadership, including Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, an opportunity to press for their demand for restoration of statehood to J&K.

There has been no condemnation of the unruly behaviour of the mob in Leh that burned down the BJP office, the office of the Leh Apex body and torched a CRPF vehicle in addition to other vehicles belonging to local BJP activists.

Four protesters were killed and over 70 were injured in clashes between the unruly mob and the security forces in Leh town on Wednesday.

Officials said the security forces had to open fire in self-defence when the mob set fire to the CRPF vehicle and intended to burn alive the CRPF jawans inside the vehicle.

The L-G administration has warned that while dialogue is always the intention of the Central government, unruly behaviour of arsonists and stone pelters won’t be tolerated.

--IANS

sq/dpb