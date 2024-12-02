Every government should protect minorities Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir

New Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Monday emphasised that every government is constitutionally bound to protect the rights of minorities, further mentioning that the protection of minorities should be a priority for any government.

"Every government of a nation is constitutionally duty bound to ensure that the people of the nation are safe, borders are protected and protect the minorities...," Mir said in response to the remarks made by the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah

Mir further highlighted that the rights of minorities are inherent and constitutionally defined. "A group which is in majority in one country can be a minority in another country. The minorities should get their rights in their countries. It is inherited. Whether someone demands it or not It is constitutionally defined," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah said on Monday that Kashmir Pandits are welcome to return to the valley at any time.

Farooq Abdullah also said that during his tenure as the Chief Minister, he tried to rehabilitate Kashmir Pandits "but the situation was bad those days."

"...When I was the Chief Minister and when Article 370 was there - I tried to rehabilitate them (Kashmiri Pandits) but the situation was bad those days. Who is stopping Kashmiri Pandits from coming here? It's their decision when they want to come. Our hearts are open for them," he told reporters in response to a query regarding the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

Abdullah also claimed that Muslims are feeling unsafe and stated that there is no discrimination based on religion, as guaranteed by the Constitution. The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir also said that the government should treat Muslims without any discrimination.

"...There is no doubt that Muslims are feeling unsafe. I will ask the govt of India to stop that. 24 crore Muslims cannot be thrown into the ocean. They (the govt) should treat Muslims equally, there is no discrimination based on religion in our constitution," Abdullah told reporters, responding to recent claims on shrines and Mosques in the country.

The NC Chief further said, "They (BJP-led Centre) should remember that. If they destroy the Constitution, where will India remain?" (ANI)