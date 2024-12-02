No doubt Muslims feeling unsafe Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah claimed that Muslims are feeling unsafe and stated that there is no discrimination based on religion, as guaranteed by the Constitution.

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir also said that the government should treat Muslims without any discrimination.

"...There is no doubt that Muslims are feeling unsafe. I will ask the govt of India to stop that. 24 crore Muslims cannot be thrown into the ocean. They (the govt) should treat Muslims equally, there is no discrimination based on religion in our constitution," Abdullah told reporters, responding to recent claims on shrines and Mosques in the country.

The NC Chief further said, "They (BJP-led Centre) should remember that. If they destroy the Constitution, where will India remain?"

Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Masood on Monday said that the Supreme Court should take cognizance of the matter related to lower courts allowing surveys at religious places. He said that the apex court must put an end to such claims or else it would lead to anarchy in the country.

It was unfortunate that lower courts were passing such orders, the Congress MP said, adding that such decisions by the lower courts would lead to mayhem.

"Supreme Court should take cognizance of this matter. The Places of Worship Act of 1991 is clear. There should be no anarchy in the country. The kind of decisions the lower courts are taking will lead to mayhem. These things will happen daily now. Somebody will claim something under the temple, mosque or church. This will create a situation of anarchy in the country. It is unfortunate that lower courts are passing such orders. This is a serious issue. The Supreme Court must stop this," Imran Masood, Congress MP, told ANI.

Additionally, two Congress leaders Alok Sharma and Priya Mishra approached the Supreme Court seeking to restrain courts across the country from entertaining pleas filed for carrying out surveys at religious places. The petition filed by the Congress leaders also wanted directions for the states to comply with the Places of Worship Act of 1991. (ANI)