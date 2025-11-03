Dr Farooq Abdullah accuses J&K LG of delaying files on public welfare measures

Jammu, Nov 3 (IANS) National Conference (NC) President and former J&K Chief Minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah, on Monday accused Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, of delaying files concerning public welfare and development.

Talking to reporters here, Dr Abdullah said: "L-G Sinha is sitting on files and stalling our government’s work. He should act as a partner of both the government and the people. If the administration turns into a hurdle rather than a facilitator, how can progress take place? The L-G must realise that he represents the aspirations of the people, not just the bureaucracy."

"Good governance and development depend on close coordination between elected representatives and the administration. Unnecessary delays and bureaucratic stagnation are detrimental to public welfare," he said.

"Governance is not about paperwork gathering dust; it is about delivering service to the people on the ground," Dr Abdullah added.

The octogenarian leader called for regional unity and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir had always been, and would continue to remain, one entity.

"Jammu and Kashmir are inseparable. Both regions will advance together, bound by shared faith, language, and fraternity," he asserted.

He extended his gratitude to the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and the people for their warm hospitality on the re-opening, describing it as a true reflection of communal harmony and brotherhood.

On the question of restoring J&K's statehood, Dr Abdullah said: “Inshallah, it will happen soon.”

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus greater attention on Jammu and Kashmir and to assist those affected by recent storms.

"I appeal to the Prime Minister to take note of the hardships faced by our people and extend timely support to ease their suffering," he said.

Expressing confidence ahead of the forthcoming by-elections in Budgam and Nagrota, Dr Abdullah said the NC had strong hopes of success in both constituencies.

About the NC government’s performance, he said: "Some promises have been fulfilled, more would be accomplished in the remainder of the elected government’s time."

