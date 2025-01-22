Farooq Abdullah: India's Threats Are Internal, Not External

Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that India is facing dangers not from outside but within and slammed the "propaganda that Hindus are in danger" in the country.

"Even today the country demands sacrifices from us to take our independence forward. If we can't do it, then we won't be able to save India. India has no danger from outside but from within the country," Farooq Abdullah said while addressing party workers in the party office in Jammu.

It is always an insider who harms the house, not an outsider. If we have to strengthen this house, we need to strengthen ourselves. We have to go among people to know about the troubles they face and find solutions...It is their propaganda that Hindus are in danger. I ask them how it is possible when Hindus consist of 80% of the whole population. Such propaganda is done only to create fear among people," he added.

He said that after the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the employment opportunities of Jammu are going to "those coming from outside."

"Article 370 was brought not only for the people of Kashmir but to also protect the Dogra people too...Today, employment opportunities here are going to those coming from outside," he said.

"Fingers were raised on our National Conference leaders who were Muslims and they were branded as Pakistanis...After 75 years, the people have understood that the National Conference is for the people," he added.

He alleged that PDP was responsible for the abrogation of Article 370.

"PDP was responsible for article 370 abrogation. I had suggested Mufti (Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) not to ally with BJP. But he did not agree," he said.

When asked about the NC's relations with its alliance partner Congress in the UT, he said, "What doe the Congress want from us...We are giving all due respect to them. J-K Government will continue as it is and no one can dictate terms on this Government." (ANI)