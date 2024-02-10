BSF
J·Feb 10, 2024, 10:59 am
BSF shoots down another China-made drone near India-Pak border in Punjab
J·Feb 06, 2024, 05:31 am
BSF apprehends two illegal intruders from Afghanistan, Pakistan near Punjab border
J·Sep 17, 2023, 08:49 am
BSF arrests arms smuggler disguised as farmer at India-B'desh border
J·Sep 15, 2023, 08:54 am
BSF, Punjab Police seize 1.710 kg heroin
J·Sep 10, 2023, 01:40 pm
Missing BSF trooper traced in native Bihar village
J·Aug 24, 2023, 12:32 am
BSF, Punjab Police Seize Broken Drone, 3.4 KG Heroin In Ferozepur
J·Aug 22, 2023, 12:16 pm
Centre to move fresh CAPF units to Manipur, G20 Summit
J·Jul 31, 2023, 07:40 am
Pakistani intruder shot dead in JK’s Arnia sector
J·Jun 14, 2023, 03:14 pm
India, Bangladesh agree to initiate 5 joint development projects for border population
J·Jun 08, 2023, 11:53 pm
BSF Recovers Pak Drone In Punjab's Amritsar
J·Jun 06, 2023, 03:36 pm
BSF Trooper Killed, 2 Assam Rifles Troopers Injured In Manipur Encounter, Arms Recovered
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
BSF hands over aged Pakistani national back to Rangers
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
BSF officer dies of bullet injury in J&K's Kathua
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
84,866 vacancies in 6 Central Armed Police Forces: Government
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Rajasthan: BSF shoots down drug-carrying Pakistani drone
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Pakistani drones are thwarts by BSF at Punjab international border
