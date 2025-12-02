'No major infiltration from B'desh, Tripura witnessing exfiltration': CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Dec 2 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that there is currently no major infiltration into the state from Bangladesh, but exfiltration is now taking place from the Indian side.

Tripura shares an 856-km long border with Bangladesh, surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country, making it highly vulnerable to smuggling and other cross-border crimes.

CM Saha said that while in the past infiltration was a major issue, the situation has now reversed.

"There is no infiltration from across the border. Tripura is now witnessing exfiltration. The BSF has been smoothly sending back the infiltrators to their country after consultations with the BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) and the concerned authorities, following all legal procedures," the Chief Minister told the media on Monday night after attending the BSF's Diamond Jubilee Raising Day.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken a firm stand against infiltration, adding that guarding the international border in Tripura continues to be challenging due to its geographical location, difficult terrain and other factors.

"There are some patches along the border which are not yet fenced; the BSF remains extra alert in these locations. The BSF has been doing a commendable job in guarding the international border,' said CM Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio.

The Chief Minister added that the BSF, in coordination with state security forces and the state government, is taking all necessary steps from time to time to secure the border.

According to a BSF official, during the current year (2025), the force apprehended 57 Rohingya illegal migrants (RIMs), 628 Bangladeshi nationals and 280 Indian nationals during separate operations.

The BSF also seized various drugs and contrabands worth Rs 51.65 crore during the year (2025). The official said that excellent coordination and synergy between the BSF, Tripura Police, and state as well as central agencies led to numerous joint operations, resulting in a drastic reduction in trans-border crimes and the destruction of approximately 31.23 lakh ganja saplings in 2025, grown illegally across 452.47 acres in Tripura through uprooting and burning.

He also said that bilateral cooperation has been strengthened through regular sector commander-level, battalion-level, company-level and Border Outpost (BOP)-level meetings and border contacts with BGB counterparts to resolve key issues and enhance coordination between the two border guarding forces.

The BSF Tripura Frontier remains steadfast in its mission to protect Tripura’s international borders and will continue to closely coordinate with all key stakeholders to ensure the security and welfare of the state, the official added.

Although most stretches of the 856 km India–Bangladesh frontier are fenced, officials admitted that isolated unfenced patches continue to pose security challenges. Surveillance has been intensified since the violence in Bangladesh last year, particularly after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5, 2024.

