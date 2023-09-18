smuggling
J·Sep 18, 2023, 06:39 am
Two held at Bengaluru Airport with e-cigarettes worth Rs 15.9 L
J·Sep 16, 2023, 04:44 am
TN coastal police begin probe after arrest of 2 Sri Lankan fishermen
J·Sep 15, 2023, 08:54 am
BSF, Punjab Police seize 1.710 kg heroin
J·Sep 14, 2023, 05:07 am
Man held at Pune Airport with gold worth Rs 33.93 L
J·Sep 04, 2023, 01:34 pm
Delhi: Man arrested at IGI with gold paste
J·Jul 23, 2023, 12:38 am
Man held at Kolkata airport with watches valued at Rs 30 cr
J·Jun 18, 2023, 06:19 pm
2 held in Kolkata with narcotics valued at Rs 5 crore
J·Jun 01, 2023, 12:17 am
Man held in Ahmedabad for smuggling of animal parts
J·Apr 30, 2023, 04:49 pm
TN int'l airports alerted after exotic animal seizure, including snakes
J·Apr 27, 2023, 12:04 pm
India to lay fencing along Myanmar border to curb smuggling, infiltration
J·Apr 25, 2023, 05:17 pm
Drugs smuggling case: Gujarat court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 14-day police custody
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
4 Arrested For Smuggling Illegal Country Liquor In Dehradun
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Man arrested with 18 kg gold bricks at Chandigarh airport
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Routes For Smuggling Wildlife Across Countries Often The Ones Used To Traffic Weapons, Drugs: Report
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in Punjab
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Assam government restrictions on arecanut trade in NE states are caused by smuggling from Myanmar
