Maha: Chinese fireworks smuggling worth Rs 4.4 crore busted at Nhava Sheva Port

Lucknow, Oct 29 (IANS) In a significant achievement under its ongoing initiative, “Operation Fire Trail,” the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, has successfully thwarted a smuggling attempt involving illegal Chinese-origin firecrackers entering India.

This operation has resulted in the seizure of contraband worth an estimated Rs 4.4 crore at the Nhava Sheva Port.

Following detailed intelligence gathering, DRI officers identified a suspicious 40-foot container that was declared to be carrying “glass bottles” from China.

Further analysis of the shipment raised red flags, indicating an attempt to conceal hazardous goods within the cargo.

The DRI team examined the container at Nhava Sheva Port, leading to the discovery of 29,340 pieces of Chinese firecrackers concealed behind a superficial layer of glass bottles.

This deceptive concealment strategy was designed to evade detection, with the fireworks masked as a legitimate cargo. The total value of the seized goods amounts to approximately Rs 4.4 crore.

The import of firecrackers is ‘Restricted’ under the ITC (HS) Classification of the Foreign Trade Policy, with specific licensing requirements from both the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) under the Explosives Rules, 2008.

The illegal importation of hazardous materials poses severe risks to public safety, infrastructure, and national security.

In the month of October 2025 alone, DRI MZU has seized illegally imported fireworks amounting to approximately Rs. 16 crores.

This successful operation underscores the DRI’s ongoing commitment to combating illegal trade activities, dismantling smuggling networks, and ensuring the safety and security of India’s borders.

--IANS

dan/