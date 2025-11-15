Delhi Police arrest supplier, seize 1,600 quarters of illicit liquor in Paschim Vihar

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) In a major action against the illegal liquor trade, Delhi Police arrested a 27-year-old man during a late-night patrolling operation in Paschim Vihar West and recovered 32 cartons -- amounting to 1,600 quarters -- of illicit liquor allegedly being smuggled into the national capital from Haryana, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Vikas alias Vicky, a resident of Bakkarwala, was found transporting the consignment in a Honda Jazz car fitted with a fake number plate.

According to officials, the incident took place on November 12 when head constable Dharmender and constable Anuj were on night patrol duty near DDA Park, Ramleela Ground in the Jwala Puri area.

The officers noticed a speeding vehicle approaching from the Camp No. 4 Red Light on Rohtak Road.

On seeing the police presence, the driver allegedly attempted a sudden U-turn to evade checking, prompting suspicion.

The patrol team acted swiftly, signalling the vehicle to stop. Police said the driver tried to accelerate and flee, but the alert staff managed to intercept the car and apprehend the suspect.

During inspection, the officers found cartons labelled “For Sale in Haryana Only,” confirming that the liquor was not meant for sale within Delhi and was being illegally transported.

A preliminary probe revealed that Vikas has a criminal record and had been involved in three previous cases under the Excise Act.

Police also found that the car’s number plate was fake, allegedly used to conceal the identity of the vehicle and avoid detection. The ownership details of the car are still being verified.

A case under Sections 33, 38 and 58 of the Delhi Excise Act has been registered at Paschim Vihar West police station. The vehicle and the seized liquor have been taken as case property.

Outer District police officials said the arrest is part of intensified night patrolling and anti-smuggling measures being carried out under the Deputy Commissioner of Police's directions.

"Further investigation is ongoing to identify the source and origin of the illicit liquor," said DCP Sachin Sharma.

--IANS

sas/dan