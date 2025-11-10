Bangladesh: Containers from Pakistan carrying poppy seeds instead of bird feed seized

Dhaka, Nov 10 (IANS) Bangladesh Customs officials at Chattogram port recently seized a 32-tonne consignment imported from Pakistan under false declaration of bird feed, which was found to contain 25 tonnes of prohibited poppy seeds, local media reported.

According to a press release issued by the customs authority, the seizure was carried out by the Audit, Investigation and Research (AIR) wing of Chattogram Customs, based on a tip-off.

The two containers, imported from Pakistan on October 9 by Messrs Adib Trading of Chattogram's Kotwali area, were declared as carrying 32,010 kilogrammes of bird food.

Following intelligence input, the AIR team halted the release of the containers and conducted a joint physical examination on October 22 at Sabeer Ahmed Timber Company Limited's off-dock depot in the presence of depot officials and the customs Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) agent.

The inspection found only 7,200 kilogrammes of the declared bird food, while 24,960 kilogrammes of poppy seeds were concealed beneath it.

Reports suggest that samples from the seized goods were subsequently sent for physical and chemical testing to the Plant Quarantine Wing at Chattogram Port, the Nanotechnology Centre of Dhaka University, and the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET).

Laboratory tests conducted by the Plant Quarantine Office and KUET confirmed the substance to be poppy seeds, classified as a "Category A narcotic" under the Bangladesh Narcotics Control Act, 2018.

According to H M Kabir, Bangladesh's Deputy Commissioner of Customs, the importers tried to smuggle the banned seeds by placing layers of bird food at the container doors to hide the illegal goods.

“Although poppy seeds - known locally as 'posto dana' - are sometimes used as a spice, their import is prohibited under Article 3(1)(b), Serial No. 15 of the Import Policy Order 2021–2024”, Bangladesh’s newspaper The Business Standard quoted Kabir as saying.

“The consignment, valued by the importer at Tk30 lakh, was found to have a market value of around Tk6.5 crore upon inspection. Legal proceedings are underway under the Customs Act, 2023”, he added.

--IANS

scor/as