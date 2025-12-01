Deepest salutations, heartfelt gratitude to brave women, men of BSF: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: As the Border Security Force (BSF) celebrates its 61st Raising Day, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday extended his deepest salutations and heartfelt gratitude to the brave women and men of the force. He said that their courage continues to inspire generations and wished that the Tricolour always flies high in honour of their service.

Mallikarjun Kharge took to his social media 'X' and said, "The Border Security Force stands as the nation’s steadfast first line of defense - an unblinking shield at our frontiers. On the occasion of 60 years of exemplary service, we offer our deepest salutations and heartfelt gratitude to the brave women and men of the BSF. Their service reflects the highest ideals of patriotism: selflessness, discipline, and an unshakable commitment to India’s unity and security."

"We bow in respect to their indomitable spirit and are forever indebted to their sacrifices and devotion. May their courage continue to inspire generations, and may the Tricolour always fly high," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished the BSF personnel and their families on their Raising Day and paid homage to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives on the line of duty.

The BSF, a central armed police force under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), celebrates its Raising Day annually on December 1. This date marks the establishment of the first sector of the Punjab Frontier of the BSF, which took place on December 1, 1965, with its headquarters situated in Jalandhar.

Taking to X, HM Shah said, "Warm greetings to BSF personnel and their families on their Raising Day. A force synonymous with fiery patriotism, the BSF has always upheld the honour of the nation and shielded the well-being of the citizens with Himalayan resolve and steely valour."

"The undying flame of patriotism they have kept alight with supreme sacrifice will continue to show the path to generations of Indians. Salutations to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, while extending his greetings, said, "On BSF Raising Day, greetings to all officers, jawans, veterans & their families. BSF, India’s first line of defence, has displayed exceptional courage, dedication & unwavering commitment to safeguard our borders. Nation salutes its professionalism, discipline & sacrifice."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to X and said, "Always vigilant in safeguarding the nation's borders, the Border Security Force (BSF), the sentinel of the motherland's integrity and honour, extends its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all its brave soldiers and their families on the occasion of BSF Raising Day."

The BSF is marking its 61st Raising Day this year. Wishing the personnel and their families, the force said, "On the 61st BSF Day, the Seema Prahari reaffirm their unwavering commitment to securing borders of Bharat and strengthening the nation-building mission."

"With unflinching courage and relentless dedication, the Border Security Force stands firm against all challenges along the western and eastern frontiers as the Nation's first line of defence," it added.

The Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also wished the BSF personnel, veterans and their families on the 61st Raising Day.

