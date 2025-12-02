BSF recovered 278 ‘rogue’ drones this year intruding India from Pakistan, says top official

Chandigarh, Dec 2 (IANS) The Western Command of the Border Security Force (BSF), which actively countered Pakistani drones used for surveillance and potential attacks, deploying anti-drone systems to detect, jam, and neutralise intruding platforms, on Tuesday said it recovered 278 ‘rogue’ drones intruding into the Indian territory this year.

Also, the guarding force carried out significant seizures and apprehensions along the border with Pakistan to counter smuggling and illegal infiltration.

This year, the BSF seized more than 380 kg of heroin and more than 200 weapons, besides 53 Pakistani intruders or smugglers have been apprehended. Its operations on the Western Border primarily focus on stopping drone-based smuggling of narcotics and weapons. The BSF celebrated its diamond jubilee at both of its campuses -- one in Lakhnaur in Mohali, near here in Punjab, and another in Chandigarh.

Additional Director General of BSF’s Western Command, Satish S. Khandare, along with Seema Praharis (Border Guards), saluted the national flag and paid heartfelt tribute to the BSF martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security of the nation.

Khandare told the media that the BSF was raised on December 1, 1965, as the ‘First Line of Defence’ with 25 battalions and now has 193 battalions and safeguards a total of 6,386 km of international border along Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Western Command is manning 2,289.66 km along the India-Pakistan border. This force has grown into the largest border guarding force in the world with a strength of more than 2.76 lakh brave men and women comprising of Air Wing, Water Wing and Artillery Regiments.

The Chandigarh-based Western Command is responsible for border management on the Indo-Pakistan border along with five frontiers -- Kashmir, Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, besides three subsidiary training centres.

Despite the difficult terrain and harsh climatic conditions, BSF jawans are effectively preventing cross-border crimes such as infiltration, smuggling of narcotics, arms, ammunition, etc.

During Operation Sindoor, the BSF played a pivotal role in retaliating against Pakistani aggression, defending border posts, destroying enemy infrastructure and thwarting infiltration attempts. During recent floods in Punjab and Jammu, the BSF conducted extensive rescue and relief operations, while simultaneously maintaining strict vigil along the international Border.

The BSF, in coordination with the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the NDRF, used speedboats and helicopters to evacuate thousands of marooned villagers from flood-affected border areas in Gurdaspur, Ferozpur, Fazilka, Amritsar and Jammu.

BSF choppers rescued 45 villagers, including women and children, in the Akhnoor Sector of Jammu alone. Free medical and veterinary camps were also established for relief and medical aid in affected villages. For manning the border, the BSF utilises a multi-layered approach, involving a mix of indigenous technologies to counter cross-border drone threats along the Indo-Pak border.

The systems integrate multiple sensors, including radar, electro-optical or infrared cameras, and radio frequency analysers to detect, track and neutralise the Pakistani drones.

