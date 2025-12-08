𝐁𝐒𝐅 s𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬 m𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 b𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 c𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬-b𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 n𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨 n𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐛

Chandigarh, Dec 8 (IANS) Demonstrating high levels of vigilance, precision and operational excellence, Border Security Force (BSF) troops achieved significant success against cross-border narco-smuggling along the Punjab frontier.

In multiple swift operations, BSF seized over 6.6 kg of heroin, 429 grams of opium, and a DJI Air-3 drone carrying pistol parts, the border guarding force said on Monday.

It said following a suspected aerial movement, the BSF troops conducted an extensive search near Daoke village, Amritsar district, leading to the recovery of two 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟔.𝟔𝟒𝟏 𝐤𝐠, with illuminating sticks and metal loops attached.

Acting on precise intelligence, another operation near Mahawa village resulted in the 𝐬𝐞𝐢𝐳𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭. Additionally, a joint operation with Punjab Police in Tarn Taran led to the successful recovery of a 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, it said.

These high-impact operations speak highly of BSF’s steadfast commitment and robust capabilities in thwarting aerial and ground-based smuggling attempts along the international border.

In a separate operation, Amritsar Commissionerate Police, acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, dismantled a Pakistan-operated cross-border arms smuggling module and apprehended six operatives, including one juvenile, recovering six sophisticated pistols -- five .30 bore and one PX5 9mm.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was in direct contact with a Pakistan-based handler through social media platforms, who shared coordinates for weapon consignments. The organised gang supplied these weapons to criminals operating in the Majha and Doaba regions to carry out nefarious activities, DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

An FIR under the Arms Act has been registered in Amritsar.

Further investigation is in progress to identify receivers, financial channels, and the network’s backward and forward linkages.

Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling cross-border arms smuggling networks and ensuring the safety and security of the people of the state.

--IANS

vg/uk