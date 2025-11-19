One held with drugs worth Rs 18 crore in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 19 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday, in a coordinated operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), apprehended an Indian smuggler in Guwahati and seized around 9 kg of heroin valued at approximately Rs 18 crore in the grey market, officials said.

The operation was launched after the BSF’s Guwahati Frontier received specific, real-time intelligence indicating that a consignment of narcotics was being transported from Manipur and had been concealed in a vehicle for trafficking.

Acting on the input, a joint team of BSF and NCB officials initiated surveillance near Jalukbari in Guwahati on Wednesday.

According to officials, the team intercepted a Hyundai Creta suspected to be carrying the consignment. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of nearly 9 kg of high-grade heroin packed in multiple packets. The driver, identified as an Indian national involved in the illegal narcotics trade, was immediately taken into custody.

The BSF said the seized heroin carries an estimated value of Rs 18 crore in the international grey market. The arrested trafficker, along with the contraband and the vehicle, has been handed over to the NCB’s Guwahati unit for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Officials said the successful interception highlights the robust synergy between the BSF and NCB in tackling drug trafficking networks operating across the Northeast.

They added that the coordinated action underscores the growing trend of traffickers using inter-state routes and civilian vehicles to move narcotics from Manipur and other northeastern states to destinations across the country.

The BSF stated that its Guwahati Frontier remains on high alert due to the increased attempts by traffickers to exploit porous stretches and transit corridors. The force emphasised that it is committed not only to securing the international border but also to combating organised crime, including narcotics smuggling, which poses a significant threat to national security.

The BSF praised the alertness and swift action of the personnel involved in the operation, noting that the seizure dealt “a significant blow” to the drug trafficking network active in the region.

