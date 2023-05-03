Belagavi
May 03, 2023
Modi, Priyanka to continue campaigning in K'taka; Bajrang Dal ban issue to dominate
Apr 24, 2023
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge arrive in K'taka, to address public rally (Ld)
Apr 24, 2023
Will Close All Madrasas, Assam CM Says In K'taka
Apr 24, 2023
Siddaramaiah: BJP governments in K'taka and Maha purposefully stir up a border dispute
Apr 24, 2023
Maha ministers will visit K'taka, while Kannada protestors will throng Belagavi over a border dispute
Apr 24, 2023
Search underway for 2 AK-47 rifles stolen from K'taka ITBP camp
