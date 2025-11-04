K'taka farmers intensify stir, demand Rs 3,500 for per quintal sugarcane

Belagavi: Farmers in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Haveri, and several other districts in Karnataka intensified their protest on Tuesday, demanding that the state government fix a fair price for sugarcane. The agitation, supported by the BJP, college students, and various farmers’ associations, has led to highway blockades and large gatherings across North Karnataka.

The protesters demanded immediate government intervention and urged the fixation of a minimum support price for sugarcane.

The agitation, which has continued for six days, has been growing in intensity each day. Farmers are demanding that the government adopt the Maharashtra model of pricing and fix the sugarcane price at Rs 3,500 per quintal.

Many schools and colleges remained closed in the Belagavi district.

Protesters accused the government of being unresponsive and urged the Chief Minister to warn sugar factory owners to announce the price immediately. They warned that if the government continued to side with sugar mill owners, the agitation would take a more serious turn.

In Gokak, farmers blocked highways connecting Dharwad–Athani and Belagavi–Gokak. Farmers also enforced a total bandh in Hukkeri town, blocking roads with JCBs and tractors. College students joined the agitation, extending their full support to the farmers.

BJP state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra participated in the protest with farmers at Gurlapura village in Mudalgi taluk of Belagavi district. “For the last six days, farmers and sugarcane growers have been agitating. The state government should respond positively to their just demands. We extend our complete support to the farmers and will stand firmly with them. Unfortunately, the government has shown no sensitivity to their plight,” he said.

“Despite farmers protesting on the streets for six days, the ministers from this region, including the Agriculture Minister, have shown no concern. As the opposition party, it is our duty to stand by the farmers. Sadly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to have become blind to their suffering,” he criticised.

“The farmers’ associations have weakened and lost influence in many places. If the voices of farmers are not reaching Bengaluru, it becomes our responsibility to ensure that they do. Otherwise, we will be failing in our duty,” Vijayendra added.

He further said that the state government should have at least sent the district in-charge ministers to take stock of the situation. “They should have personally assured the farmers. CM Siddaramaiah came by helicopter, held a meeting, and left. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is busy with the tunnel road project, while Siddaramaiah is confined to Bengaluru and Mysuru,” he charged.

Amid the farmers’ crisis, Vijayendra also alleged that there is an ongoing internal power struggle for the Chief Minister’s post within the ruling Congress.

The JD(S) wrote on X: “The government has succumbed to the pressure of sugar factory owners. Sugarcane farmers, already in crisis due to floods, are demanding a price of Rs 3,500 per tonne. But the anti-farmer state government, which has bowed before the sugar lobby, has failed to respond. Farmers across Belagavi, Bagalkot, Haveri, and other districts are staging overnight protests. This thick-skinned government must fulfil the demands of the farmers.”

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, responding to the situation, said, “I have asked the Minister for Sugar, Shivanand Patil, to hold discussions and fix the sugarcane price to resolve the farmers’ issues. Otherwise, it will become difficult for the police to handle the situation. I discussed the matter with him on Monday.”

“Ministers from the region, including Satish Jarkiholi and Laxmi Hebbalkar, have assured that they will talk to representatives of sugar factories and find a solution. On Monday, one of the farmers attempted suicide by consuming poison, but was fortunately saved by the authorities. Such incidents must not be repeated. If these cases increase, it will become a serious challenge for the police. In this background, I have spoken to the concerned leaders,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashoka, in a post on X, stated, “Despite sugarcane farmers in Belagavi and Bagalkot blocking highways and protesting for the past 5–6 days, the anti-farmer Congress government in Karnataka has remained unresponsive, pushing farmers to such helplessness that some have resorted to consuming poison.”

“Mr. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, where should these farmers go to express their pain — to you or to your Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar?” Ashoka questioned.

“Is your government alive or dead? Where are your so-called strong leaders in Belagavi — the self-proclaimed heirs of AHINDA politics? Are they busy arranging funds for the Bihar elections, engaged in some bank-related election, or have they gone to Delhi to meet the high command?” he asked.

“Your useless Congress government will not escape the curse of the farmers — the true providers of food to this land,” Ashoka added.

