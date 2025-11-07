K'taka BJP hails Rs 3,300 per tonne sugarcane price as victory for farmers

Bengaluru, Nov 7 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday welcomed the major decision taken at the crucial meeting between sugarcane farmers and factory owners, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to the media, Vijayendra said that for the past few days, sugarcane farmers, the State Farmers' Association, and the Hasiru Sene (Green Army) had been conducting a peaceful protest at Gurlapur Cross in Mudalagi taluk of Belagavi district.

He described Friday's decision as a victory for the farmers and their associations, acknowledging their relentless struggle.

"The Chief Minister held a meeting today, but in my opinion, this meeting should have been held one or two months ago. When farmers had to take to the streets and the agitation began spreading to other districts, we too visited the protest site to express our support. It was only after that visit and the growing intensity of the protest that the government finally woke up and convened this meeting," Vijayendra stated.

"The Chief Minister even canceled all his scheduled programmes in Tumakuru to hold this meeting. I welcome the decision taken in it," he added.

“In today’s meeting, apart from the Chief Minister, several Cabinet ministers also targeted me. They questioned why Vijayendra had to go to the protest site and accused us of provoking the farmers. But we went there five days after the protest had already begun,” he said.

“Even after five days, neither the in-charge minister, nor the Sugar Minister, nor any other minister had shown any concern or visited the protest site. That’s when we decided to go and extend our support,” Vijayendra clarified.

“We didn’t go there to do politics or to provoke the farmers; I clearly said that during the protest meeting itself. I went there as the son of a farmer leader, Yediyurappa, out of genuine concern for the farmers,” he said.

“I didn’t go there for political gain or to side with sugar factory owners,” he stated, adding that he would bring all these facts to the Chief Minister’s attention.

“The State Government owes farmers Rs 50 per tonne. Every year, through molasses, ethanol, and power generation, the government earns around Rs 30,000 crore in revenue. Allocating Rs 50 per tonne to farmers would only cost around Rs 300 crore — which is merely about 1 per cent of that revenue,” Vijayendra pointed out.

Rajya Sabha member Iraanna Kadadi was also present during the discussion.

Following the backlash by sugarcane farmers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a continuous seven-hour-long meeting and announced a decision fixing the sugarcane price at Rs 3,300 per tonne.

After the marathon meeting, the Chief Minister held a press conference and announced the government’s decision on Friday in Bengaluru.

It was decided to send a delegation to the Centre to discuss the related issues, with agreement from both farmers and factory owners, Siddaramaiah announced.

Sugarcane farmers and associations in Belagavi and surrounding districts in north Karnataka had been protesting for nine days, with the BJP pledging its support to the agitation.

The agitating farmers at Gurlapur Cross in Belagavi welcomed the move and burst crackers following the announcement.

CM Siddaramaiah said that both the government and factory owners will contribute Rs 50 each, ensuring that farmers receive Rs 3,300 per tonne.

