Govt orders probe into death of two elephants by electrocution in Belagavi; farmland owner arrested

Bengaluru, Nov 3 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Monday ordered an enquiry into the death of two elephants by electrocution in Belagavi district. Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre issued the order in this regard. Meanwhile, the landowner, Ganapati Sateri Gurav, has been arrested by the authorities in connection with the incident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, Ganapati, had installed an electric fence around his farm land.

Police also suspect that he had connected the fence directly to the power supply from his house.

“A male and a female elephant have died due to electrocution. The landowner, Ganapati, has been remanded to judicial custody, while his son, Shivaji Gurav, is absconding,” said N.D. Kranthi, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Belagavi Territorial Division, on Monday.

“The Forest Minister has sought detailed information regarding the incident. We will submit a report after conducting a thorough investigation,” DCF Kranthi added.

In his order, Minister Khandre stated, “It is unfortunate that two elephants died due to electrocution in Sulegaali village near Khanapur in Belagavi district. Although the elephants had been roaming in the same area for the past few days, the reason for their deaths appears to be the dereliction of duty by forest officials and staff who failed to take appropriate preventive measures.”

“It has been directed that a thorough investigation be conducted into the incident and that legal action be taken against those responsible for providing the electric connection to the fence. If any negligence is found on the part of the forest officials or staff, a report should be submitted within five days along with recommendations for disciplinary action,” Minister Khandre stated.

The incident had occurred on Sunday, November 2.

On October 27, the family members and villagers gheraoed Minister Khandre in Mysuru, when he visited a mortuary to pay his condolences over the death of a farmer killed in a tiger attack. The family and villagers expressed their anger and questioned the minister over the failure of authorities to prevent man-animal conflict that led to the tragedy.

Responding to the outrage, Minister Khandre said, “We have received information about the incident. Disciplinary action will be taken against officials responsible for lapses or negligence, including forest department officers.”

