Over 25 MGNREGA Workers Injured in Truck Accident in Karnataka's Belgavi

Belagavi: As many as 25 people were injured after a goods vehicle carrying MGNREGA workers heading for work overturned in Karnataka's Belgavi, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the accident occurred on the outskirts of Hosur village in Hukkeri Taluk, on the state highway.

The goods vehicle lost control while trying to avoid a bullet bike. The injured have been admitted to BIMS Hospital for treatment, as per Belagavi SP Dr. Bheema Shankar Guled.

There have been no reports of deaths as of now.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)